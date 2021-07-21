Ghaziabad, Jul 21 (PTI) A builder here has been arrested for allegedly duping his partner of Rs 1.25 crore by fraudulently selling several flats and denying him of his due share, police said.

The Sahibabad police arrested the builder, Sudhir Malik (42), from his office located in Shalimar Garden colony, they said. Malik was sent to jail on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Nagendra Chaubey said.

An FIR was lodged against Malik, his wife and others on June 5 on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak for allegedly cheating his business partner Sunil Kumar.

An agreement was signed between Malik, the owner of the 250 square yard plot in Vikram Enclave, Sahibabad, and Kumar for constructing flats on it.

According to the collaboration agreement, Kumar constructed 16 flats on it. Malik allegedly sold all the flats and paid only Rs 16 lakh to Kumar.

The police scrutinized the documents of the agreement thoroughly to find out the forgery.

In his complaint, Kumar had alleged that the building map was not sanctioned by the Ghaziabad Development Authority and it was passed using fake signatures of the officials and stamp.

The FIR against Malik was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

