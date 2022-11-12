Ghaziabad(UP), Nov 12 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man from Bihar's Seetamarhi district with his throat slit was found at his house in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

An embroiderer by profession, the victim Ayyaz was living with his wife Sazra and three children in the Khushal Park colony of Tronica city police station area since 2005.

"On the intervening night of November 11 and 12, Ayyaz was sleeping alone while his wife and three children were sleeping in another room. Around 3 am his neighbours heard him shouting. They immediately informed his brother who lives nearby," SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

The victim's brother Niyaz told the police that he reached Ayyaz's house around 3.30 am and knocked on the door for at least 25 minutes but nobody opened it.

He then noticed a man climbing on the roof of the house by the stairs and jumping into the back lane. When Niyaz entered the house he found his brother's body on the bed in a pool of blood. Sazra has claimed she did not hear the cries, the police said.

Three persons have been detained and an investigation into the case is underway, the police officer said.

