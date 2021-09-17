New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that countless wishes to him on his birthday have left him humbled and overwhelmed beyond words, and have given him strength to work even harder for the nation.

Thanking those who wished him on his 71st birthday, he said, "Our shared journey continues...there is much to be done. We will not rest till we have achieved our dream of a strong, prosperous and inclusive India...the India our freedom fighters devoted their lives for. Jai Hind."

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

In a series of tweets, Modi also noted the record COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday and said that every Indian would be proud of the record numbers.

He added, "I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19."

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: Finance Ministry Extends Concessional Tax Rates on COVID-19 Drugs Till December 31; 5% GST Levied on Food Delivery Apps.

With birthday wishes pouring in for him on social media, he said he was humbled and overwhelmed beyond words.

"To each and every person who has wished me today - I would like to express gratitude from the bottom of my heart. I cherish every wish and it gives me strength to work even harder for our beloved nation," he said.

Modi noted that countless individuals and organisations undertook community service on his birthday, and said he saluted them for their noteworthy efforts.

There is nothing better than giving back to society and helping others, he said.

The prime minister also praised BJP members and well-wishers who took parts in "Seva aur Samarpan" campaign, a 20-day welfare exercise launched by the party from Friday.

Noting that the media brought back to life many old memories and anecdotes in its various reports and programmes through the day, he said, "They also creatively showcased many events from the years gone by. I am grateful to the media and applaud their creativity as well."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)