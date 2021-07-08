Panaji, Jul 8 (PTI) Goa recorded 195 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Thursday, the state health department said.

The caseload in the coastal state thus rose to 1,68,210 and death toll reached 3,086, it added.

With 176 persons getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients rose to 1,63,159.

There are 1,965 active cases in the state now.

As many as 4,696 samples were tested for the viral infection on Thursday, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 9,57,681.

