Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) The results for Class X exams were declared on Tuesday by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, with 92.69 per cent of students who appeared for it securing pass marks.

GBSHSE Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters 93.27 per cent girls and 92.08 per cent boys cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, with 118 schools, comprising 35 government-run and 83 aided ones, securing 100 per cent results.

Also Read | Kerala's COVID-19 Case Tally Rises to 20,896 With 1167 New Cases Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The SSC exams in the state were held between May 21 and June 6 and 18,939 students appeared for them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)