Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): A day after the inaugural function of Mopa International Airport in Goa, Congress President Amit Patkar on Monday accused the BJP government of denying entry of senior citizens of Pernem to the inauguration function of the airport, saying the airport is not the private property of the party and it belongs to everyone.

Addressing a press conference at Congress House in Panjim along with Congress general secretary Adv. Srinivas Khalap and North Goa district president Virendra Shirodkar, Patkar said, "Our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had to face many challenges in running the government as the British left the treasury empty. It was his vision that led to the creation of assets in the form of various institutions & projects, which took India to the heights as we see today. Unfortunately, the Modi government is selling these asests one after the other."

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said almost 66 new airports have come up in the last eight years as against existing 74 airports in previous years. The Prime Minister should know that Congress governments focussed on creating other important infrastructure for the welfare of the people."

He claimed that IIT-Kharagpur, Lalit Kala Academy, AIIMS, the 'Green Revolution' of India, the first computer in India in 1962, the 'White Revolution' in 1970, India's first nuclear test, launching of the 'Aryabhatta' satellite, the CHOWGM retreat in Goa, sending the first astronaut to Space, IT Revolution, globalisation of the Indian economy and the National Institute Of Virology are some of the milestones under Congress governments, which shaped India.

Patkar alleged, "Prime Minister said Ayurveda and Naturopathy can boost tourism. The Tourism department is busy with the Jetty Policy to facilitate coal transportation. How will the government boost tourism, which is already suffering because of wasteful expenditures on junkets?" (ANI)

