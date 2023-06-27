Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday decided to hold a meeting with the other opposition members to draw a common strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The CLP, led by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, met at the Assembly complex near here and discussed about issues that would be taken up against the state government during the upcoming session.

Also Read | UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar was also present for the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Alemao said a meeting with the other opposition party members will be convened soon to have a consensus on floor management.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Police in Southern Districts Alerted on Possible Caste-Related Violence.

Issues such as diversion of Mhadei river, resumption of mining industry, environmental concerns, inflation, law and order situation, wasteful expenditure by the state government on holding events, corruption, among other concerns would be taken up to corner the state government, he said.

Alemao further alleged that the BJP was trying to trigger communal tension in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the monsoon session of the House from July 18 onwards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)