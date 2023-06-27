Mumbai, June 27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 soon. The NTA will release the answer key for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test examination in due course of time. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2023 examination can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to check and download their provisional answer key.

Several news reports claim that the NTA would release the UGC NET Provisional answer key 2023 by the end of June 30, however, there has been no official confirmation as yet. In order to check the UGC NET provision answer key, candidates are advised to keep their application number or roll number and date of birth handy. TNEA Rank List 2023 Out at tneaonline.org: Tamil Nadu Engineering Exams Merit List Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Steps To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Answer Key 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details

Now click on submit

Your UGC NET answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take a printout for future reference

This year, the UGC NET Phase 2 examinations were conducted on June 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2023. Soon after releasing the provisional answer key, the NTA will also open the objection window for candidates to raise objections. The agency will give a duration of two to three days for candidates to raise objections against the answer key. MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Out at mbse.edu.in: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Meanwhile, the NTA is also expected to publish the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023. The CUET UG 2023 entrance test exam was held in May-June. Once released, the CUET UG answer key will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

