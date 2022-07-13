Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday formed an advisory council to recommend measures to build a startup and Information Technology ecosystem aimed at creating job opportunities.

The council will be headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte as its co-chairperson.

The 15-member body has the representation of the industry, the IT sector and representatives of the state government.

“The IT Advisory council shall advice the State on measures needed to build a strong StartUP and IT ecosystem which would help to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities,” as per the order notified by Director of Information and Technology, Praveen Volvoikar.

Noted IT expert and chairman of Aarin Capital, Mohandas Pai, is one of the prominent members of the council along with Goa Public Service Commission chairman Jose Manual Noronha and Dempo Group of Companies chairman Shrinivas Dempo.

