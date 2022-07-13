Vadodara, July 13: Vadodara rural police on Wednesday morning arrested the Sarpanch (elected village head) of Mokshi for raping his elder brother's widow.

Bhadarva Police Sub-Inspector M. B. Kotwal said in a media briefing that "Shantaben's (name changed) husband died few years ago and to make ends meet, she works in a private factory's housekeeping division. On Monday evening when she was returning from work, her brother-in-law Hasmukhbhai approached her and offered her a work opportunity that would fetch her a remuneration of Rs. 3000."

The official further said: "As she agreed to the offer, Hasmukh took her on his bike and went to a deserted place near Poicha village where he raped her, after which she fell unconscious. Hasmukh, after committing the misdeed, fled the spot. Few hours later, when Shantaben regained consciousness, she reached Bhadarva Police station and lodged a complaint there." Mumbai Shocker: 42-Year-Old College Professor Rapes Minor Student, Forces Her to Perform Unnatural Sex For 2 Years; Arrested.

She was admitted in a private hospital in Bhadarva town and was later shifted to Vadodara's Sayaji Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Based on her complaint, police arrested the culprit. He will be produced in the court, said police officer.

