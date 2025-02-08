Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct its Class 12 examinations on February 10 across 20 centres in the state.

As per an official release, the examination will begin at 9.30 am for all streams, including Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational.

Examinations will be held from February 10 to March 1 across 20 examination centres, it said.

"The seating arrangement for candidates is available on the board's website. Candidates are advised to be present at the examination centres at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam," the release stated.

As many as 17,718 (regular category) candidates will appear for the examination this year, it said.

