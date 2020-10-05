Mandrem (Goa) [India], October 5 (ANI): Pernem Police on Monday in a raid busted a Cannabis nursery and arrested two Russian nationals.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Aleksei Perevalov (31) and Aleksei Rebriev (41). Both the accused are under police custody while the flat owner too was arrested.

"A raid was conducted based on confidential information that two foreign nationals are growing cannabis in their rented house and selling it to buyers," said Jivba Dalvi, Police Inspector.

A total of five fully cultivated cannabis plant along with 2.5 kilograms of dry ganja valued at Rs 3.5 lakhs was seized. Police also recovered Rs 25,000 in cash during the raid.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

