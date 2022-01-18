Panaji (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 14.

Michael Lobo, the former state minister who recently quit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the party, will contest from the Calangute constituency. Besides Michael, his wife Delilah Lobo also joined Congress on January 11.

Goa Congress released the list of nine candidates on its official Twitter handle which includes Anthony L Fernandes who is set to contest from St Andre assembly seat, Lavu Mamlekar from Marcaim, Prasad Gaonkar from Sanguem among others.

Congress has also fielded Sudhir Kandolkar from Mapusa Assembly constituency, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem constituency in the list announced earlier on December 16.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

