Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published a notification for the recruitment for the posts of Investigator and Supervisor on becil.com. There are a total of 500 vacancies at present for which job seekers can apply. The final date for submitting an application is January 25.

BECIL seeks to fill 500 vacancies through this recruitment drive, out of the total, 350 vacancies are Investigator, and 150 vacancies for Supervisor. The salary offered by BECIL for the post of Investigator is Rs 24,000 per month and for the Supervisor post, BECIL is offering Rs 30,000 per month. It must be noted that the remuneration for both posts is target-based. UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 272 Head Constable Posts on sssc.uk.gov.in; Check Details Here

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted. Download the application form here.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Investigator - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential. Age Limit- 50 years.

Supervisor - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential. Age Limit- 50 years.

Application Fee for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

The application submission fees for Aspirants: General/ OBC/ ESM - Rs. 500/-

Form submission fees for Candidate: SC/ ST - Rs. 350/-

Selection Process for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection. However, in case it is felt that a written exam is to be conducted the same shall be informed to the applicants. In case a written exam is conducted it can be either online or offline.

Candidates must note that before submitting their application forms they should carefully review the application form; BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully. Candidates are advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any updates.

