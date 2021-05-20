Panaji, May 20 (PTI) Goa on Thursday added 1,582 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 1,41,567, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of 44 casualties during the day, the coastal state's toll rose to 2,272, he said.

At least 3,694 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,18,487, and leaving the state with 20,808 active cases, the official said.

With 4,581 swab samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,73,765, he added.

