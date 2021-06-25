Panaji, Jun 25 (PTI) Goa reported 222 new coronavirus cases on Friday which took the caseload in the state to 1,65,648, a health department official said. The death toll reached 3,027 as five patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, he said. The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,59,954 with 277 getting discharged on Friday .

The number of active cases in the state is now 2,667, the official said.

"With 3,206 new tests, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,05,356,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,648, New cases 222, Death toll 3,027, Discharged 1,59,954, Active cases 2,667, Samples tested to date 9,05,356.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)