Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) Goa on Tuesday saw 473 new COVID- 19 cases and 14 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 1,60,284 and toll to 2,859, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,51,526 in the state, after 957 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 5,899 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 3,114 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,51,801, he added.

