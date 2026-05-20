Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 Out at tnresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Grades

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, officially released the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination results on Wednesday, May 20, at 9:30 AM. Out of approximately 8.7 lakh students who appeared for the examinations across the state, 94.31 per cent successfully cleared the boards this year.

School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan announced the performance statistics during a morning press conference, confirming that the digital marksheets are now active across multiple government platforms. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

Digital Hosting Platforms and Access Channels

To manage the heavy online traffic, the DGE has hosted the scorecard data on several official servers. Students can view and download their provisional marksheets by navigating to the primary portals at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. In addition to the core departmental websites, the central government’s unified digital repositories are also hosting the verified credentials. Students can retrieve their official results via the DigiLocker platform (digilocker.gov.in) or through the UMANG mobile application (umang.gov.in).

Procedure for Checking Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026 on Official Portals

Students checking their results via the state's examination websites can access their grades using the following sequence:

Step 1: Navigate to the primary portal at tnresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the primary portal at tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Select the active hyperlink designated as "TN SSLC Result 2026" on the main page.

Select the active hyperlink designated as "TN SSLC Result 2026" on the main page. Step 3: Input the unique student registration number and official date of birth.

Input the unique student registration number and official date of birth. Step 4: Click the submit button to generate the provisional scorecard.

Click the submit button to generate the provisional scorecard. Step 5: Download and print a physical copy of the marksheet for provisional documentation.

TN SSLC Result 2026 Retrieval Through the DigiLocker System

For an academically verified digital copy, candidates can utilise the national locker system by following these steps:

Open the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or open the mobile app.

Log in using a registered mobile number or a linked identification account.

Use the search bar to locate "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026."

Provide the necessary institutional credentials, including the board roll number.

Download the legally valid digital marksheet directly to the device. Kerala SSLC Class 10th Revaluation 2026: Application for Revaluation, Scrutiny and Photocopy of Answer Scripts Begins Online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Students who lack an active account can set up a new profile on the portal instantly. The registration process requires the verification of an active mobile number via a One-Time Password (OTP) before creating permanent login credentials.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (tnresults.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).