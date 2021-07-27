Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) With the addition of 148 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,70,729 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

The count of recoveries reached 1,66,459, after 151 patients were discharged from hospitals, while four casualties during the day took the toll to 3,140, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 1,130 active cases, he said.

At least 4,678 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,39,002, he added.

