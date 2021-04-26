Panaji (Goa) [India], April 26 (ANI): In view of the increased demand for medical oxygen amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, state Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Sunday said the government will create an additional capacity of 500-600 beds in some state government hospitals.

On Facebook, Rane stated that the government will convert the Super Specialty Block of Goa Medical College into a COVID Hospital.

"In view of the surge in cases in the state of Goa and the constant increase in demand for beds with oxygen, we have taken a collective decision to increase the number of beds to ensure there is no shortage and all patients receive immediate care," he said.

"We shall be converting the Super Specialty Block into a Covid Hospital. Other hospitals which include GMC, South Goa District Hospital, ESI Hospital, Sub-District Hospital Ponda and Cansaulim Hospital will also be requisitioned to create an additional capacity of 500-600 beds," the Health Minister added.

Rane said the state government is "relentlessly working" towards saving the "precious lives" of the people of Goa.

"Our objective is to create more than 2000 oxygen beds in order to ensure we are well-equipped to manage the surge in cases in the state," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health's latest data, Goa has 12,078 active COVID cases, while 62,113 people have been cured of the viral infection till now. The state has also reported 993 fatalities due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

