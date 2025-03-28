Panaji, March 28 (PTI) Goa will soon have a uniform colour code for government buildings in the coastal state to improve their visual appeal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Sawant made the announcement during the budget presentation on March 26

“To improve the visual appeal of government buildings, I propose to paint all government buildings with a uniform colour code,” he said.

When interrupted by the Opposition, the CM of the BJP-ruled state quipped that the colour won't be "saffron".

He also said that the structural audit of all state government buildings would be done.

“The structural audit of government buildings has already been taken up. Based on the outcome of the detailed consultancy report, remedial measures (to strengthen the structures) will be undertaken on a fast track mode,” he said.

In the budget, the government has also proposed to take up the structural audit of all heritage buildings in the state, followed by the "restoration of all heritage buildings as per need".

The budget has proposed an allocation of Rs 273 crore for the construction of new government buildings, and maintenance and repairs of old structures.

“The repair work of South Goa's Old Collectorate and Police Headquarters buildings has already begun,” he said.

The chief minister also proposed various eco-friendly initiatives, including vertical gardens to tackle heat islands in urban areas.

Sawant said that a new policy on road engineering and design will be introduced to construct green corridors along major highways to improve aesthetics and public safety.

