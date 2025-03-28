Kolkata, March 28: The results for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game on March 28, 2025, will be released today, offering participants a chance to try their luck. Known as Kolkata FF, this popular game runs throughout the day, with the first round (bazi) starting at 10 AM. Players can check the latest Kolkata FF results on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Since this game follows a Satta Matka-style format, only those physically present in Kolkata can participate.

Organized under local regulations in West Bengal, Kolkata Fatafat requires players to predict "passing record numbers" to win. The game takes place daily and consists of eight rounds, with results announced every 90 minutes. While luck is a major factor, players often use strategy and calculations to improve their chances. Stay tuned for real-time updates, winning numbers, and the complete Kolkata FF result chart for March 28. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a legally recognized lottery game in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lottery games are allowed. It shares similarities with Satta Matka but comes with a unique twist, players must correctly predict the passing record numbers, adding an element of skill and strategy. The game consists of eight rounds (Bazis) daily, beginning at 10 AM and ending by 8:30 PM. For those new to Kolkata FF, various YouTube tutorials provide insights into calculating passing record numbers and improving gameplay. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legally permitted in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where games such as Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries attract significant participation. Although these lotteries are legal in select regions, LatestLY recommends caution, as playing involves financial risks and may have legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).