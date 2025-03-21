Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa Tourism Department has directed 23 beach shack operators to shut their facilities for illegally subletting them to non-allottees and violating provisions of the state's shack policy.

Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik told PTI that these violations were detected during surprise checks carried out by officials across the coastal state.

"A total of 110 show-cause notices were issued and proceedings in 54 cases were completed. 31 notices were disposed of as no violations were found, while 23 operators were directed to close their shacks," he said.

Beach shacks, built from bamboo, wooden poles, and thatched palm leaves, are a popular attraction for domestic and international tourists visiting the coastal state.

As per the Goa State Shack Policy 2023-2026, 361 shacks – 263 in North Goa and 98 in South Goa – were allotted on nominated beach stretches in 2023 for the next three tourist seasons.

The licences for operating these shacks are allotted based on categories of experience by draw of lots.

