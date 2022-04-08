By Anil Sanadi

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 8 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday held a review meeting with the Tourism department and Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) to evaluate the current status and projections to formulate an inclusive roadmap for existing projects in tandem with exploring new avenues to regain Goa's Global Tourism glory.

Speaking to media reporters after meeting at Panaji, the minister said, "Have taken a review meeting of the Tourism department and GTDC regarding where the departments stand before taking any further decision and what needs to be taken on priority."

He said that the Industry needs reforms, which can be done after amending the Tourism Act and that the state government will work in coordination with the Centre to develop the tourism sector.

"Have decided to focus on non-conventional verticals like hinterland and backwater tourism, for the growth of the tourism industry largely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Goa's tourism sector needs to be revived as the pandemic has left a bad impact," he added.

Khaunte said the department will have to create a roadmap for tourism in the future with a thrust on hinterland and backwater tourism activities.

"Creation of a good roadmap focusing on quality rather than quantity for the tourism industry in Goa. We will be highlighting hitherto untouched areas like culture and heritage tourism," the minister said. (ANI)

