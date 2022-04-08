Surat, April 8: In yet another of sexual assault, a 20-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping, and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in the Godadara area. The minor is a class 12 student at a local school. The accused, identified as Shakti Yadav (20), was arrested on Wednesday night.

As per the report published in TOI, the accused and the victim met on a social media platform and developed a relationship. During that time they went out several times and the accused raped her on multiple times. The incident came to light when the mother of the victim noticed that her daughter had missed her periods. When her parents took her to the doctor, they came to know that she is 3-months pregnant. Delhi Shocker: Differently-Abled Minor Girl Raped in Mahendra Park Area; Neighbour Arrested.

As per the reports, the victim's father said that they did not take the girl to Civil Hospital as advised by the private doctor due to her board exams were going on. But when they found that their daughter went into depression because of the pregnancy and stopped appearing for the exams, they took her to Civil Hospital for further medical examination and treatment.

Based on the complaint, cops at Godadara police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

