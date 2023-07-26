Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the family members of the triple murder case that took place on July 24 in Golaghat town wherein the accused murdered his wife and her parents.

The triple murder case has rocked Assam’s Golaghat town on Monday where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Also Read | Bihar Firing Video: Two Killed, One Injured After Police Open Fire in Katihar During Power Outage Protest.

The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said.

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person’s wife Sanghamitra Ghosh.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Bengaluru: ‘Facebook Friend’ Morphs Doctor’s Photos, Extorts Rs 50,000 From Victim After Threatening To Share His ‘Inappropriate Pictures’ on Social Media.

Assam CM met with Ankita Ghosh, daughter of Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, and sister of Sanghamitra Ghosh, the trio who were allegedly murdered by Nazibur Rahman who later surrendered himself to the police.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said the gruesomeness of the crime left him deeply disturbed and pained.

He further said that the charge sheet for the case shall be filed within a period of 15 days and that the trial will be held in a fast-track court so that the delivery of justice is not delayed.

Sarma expressed displeasure over the police action for not looking into the allegations that Sanghamitra was being administered narcotic substances by the accused earlier.

“If the police had acted upon the drugs angle, things may not have escalated to this extent,” the Chief Minister said, adding that all possible angles to the case shall be looked into by the investigating agencies.

"The triple murder case of Golaghat should be seen in the larger context of sinister designs of certain elements," he added.

Ministers of Assam Cabinet Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Member of Legislative Assembly Biswajit Phukan, Chief Executive of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang were also present during the Chief Minister's visit today.

The incident took place at Hindi School Road in Goalghat town on Monday."The accused has surrendered before the police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on,” Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI over the phone.

On Monday afternoon, as tensions between the two sides reached a breaking point, Nazibur murdered his wife Sanghamitra and her parents. He then fled with his nine-month-old baby. Later, he surrendered before the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)