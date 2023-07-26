Mumbai, July 26: In a shocking incident that took place in Bengaluru, a city-based doctor was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 50,000 by a woman whom he met on Facebook. The 56-year-old doctor reportedly lost the money after he shared his photos with his "Facebook Friend". The victim, a resident of Sadashivanagar told cops that the woman morphed his pictures and extorted Rs 50,000 from him.

In his complaint, the doctor said that the woman identified as Neha Patel befriended him on Facebook on July 19, reports the Times of India. After winning him over, the woman collected a few pictures of him. Following this, the woman morphed the doctor's pictures in which he can be seen in an inappropriate manner. The woman also threatened to upload the morphed pictures on social media. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Mother, Brings Her Dead Body to Police Station in Suitcase; Know Why.

The victim told cops that the so-called "Facebook Friend" also threatened to send his pictures to his contacts. Scared of being shamed, the doctor reportedly transferred Rs 50,000 to a bank account number which was provided by the woman. However, the demand did not stop. The woman started demanding more money from the doctor.

Realising that he fell into a trap, the victim shared his ordeal with his son who along with his father approached the police and lodged a complaint against the suspect. The police registered a case under the Information Technology Act-2000 and section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bengaluru Shocker: Para-Medical Student Raped by Boyfriend and His Friend in Girinagar, Both Arrested.

In a separate incident, a Rapido rider allegedly sent a "Love You" message to a woman activist. Soon after the incident came to light, the Bengaluru police launched a hunt to nab the bike taxi driver for sexually harassing the woman activist who had booked a ride with Rapido. Responding to the woman's post on social media, the Bengaluru police department ordered SJ Park police station to look into the matter.

