Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs seized hydroponic weed and gold dust worth Rs 16 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and arrested four persons, including two airport staffers, officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the customs's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) received a tip-off about the involvement of two airport employees in smuggling activities in the last couple of days, an official said.

Also Read | US Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites Violation of International Laws: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

They intercepted the duo and recovered 24 karat gold dust in wax, concealed inside socks in their pockets, he said, adding that the seized gold was worth Rs 4.24 crore.

The accused were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls for Immediate De-Escalation of Iran-Israel Conflict Through Dialogue and Diplomacy.

In another case, the customs team on Saturday intercepted two Indian nationals travelling from Bangkok, Thailand.

They recovered vacuum-sealed packets containing a green substance, which was tested and confirmed to be banned hydroponic weed. The seized contraband weighing 11.881 kg is valued at Rs 11.88 crore, the official said.

The substance was hidden inside pillowcases kept in the trolley bags, he said, adding that the duo was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)