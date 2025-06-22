Hyderabad, June 22: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, terming it a violation of international laws and UN Chapter and Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member also expressed concern that after the US bombing, some of the Arab countries in the Middle East may go for making nuclear weapons due to Israel's "blackmailing and hegemony". "Over 16 Mn Indians Live in Gulf; War Will Have Grave Impact on Them:" AIMIM Chief Owaisi on "boogie" of Iran's Nuke Weapons.

"The attack on Iran's three or four nuclear sites (by the USA) in the morning is a violation of international law, United Nations Chapter, NPT. It also violates the United States' Constitution because it says without Congressional permission, the country can not fight," he told PTI Videos. He further said US National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard had also earlier stated that there is nothing in Iran (nuclear weapons). Owaisi's Blistering Takedown of Pakistan's Nobel Pitch After Trump Bombs Iran.

Owaisi alleged that the United States is covering up ethnic cleansing and genocide that is happening in Gaza and said Israel has 700-800 nuclear warheads that have not been signed by NPT. Also, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are not allowed to inspect them. He opined that in five to ten years Iran will enrich uranium by 90 per cent and it can not be stopped. He mocked Pakistan, saying it was demanding the Nobel Peace prize for US President Donald Trump for the attacks on Iran and that the Army chief of the neighbouring country had lunch with Trump in the North American country.