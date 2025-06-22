New Delhi, June 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for immediate de-escalation of Iran's conflict with Israel through dialogue and diplomacy. The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict. In a social media post, Modi said he expressed "deep concern" at the recent escalations. US Strikes Iran: IAEA to Convene Emergency Meeting of Board of Governors on June 23.

PM Modi Speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said. "Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," he said.