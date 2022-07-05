Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 5 (ANI): Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, appeared before the Crime Branch officials in the police club for interrogation in the conspiracy case registered against her on the complaint filed by CPIM MLA and former minister KT Jaleel.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police interrogated Swapna Suresh in the conspiracy case registered against her for 7 hours at the police club. She was interrogated from 11 am to 6 pm.

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police registered a case against Swapna on CPIM MLA and former minister KT Jaleel's complaint on June 8 this year seeking a probe into the charges made by Swapna Suresh against him in the Kerala gold smuggling case and alleged that she conspired and made defaming statements against him.

The police registered the case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) against her.

"Interrogation is still continuing. So I cannot reveal anything at the moment. It is not over yet. It is yet to finish. They said they will inform me at a later stage. I am cooperating with the investigation. So, let them (officials) prove. If it is a conspiracy, let them prove it. Anyway, I am not arrested today. I can tell you. As of now, there is no arrest what they confirmed," Suresh said to reporters today.

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crores was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. (ANI)

