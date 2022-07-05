Kolkata, July 5: Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma, a gay couple from Kolkata, got married in a traditional wedding ceremony on July 3. The videos and the photos of their dreamy wedding went viral on social media and were enough to skip a beat of everyone's heart.

Check Wedding Reel Here:

The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. They wore color-coordinated outfits for their wedding functions. “Our wedding was supposed to take place in December, last year. However, my family couldn’t come during that time due to COVID-19, so we rescheduled the event to July. We both have been involved in every single bit of the wedding arrangement, ” reported The Indian Express, quoting Chaitanya Sharma. Hyderabad Gay Couple Ties the Knot in Presence of Family Members and Close Friends.

Chaitanya also urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to step up and overcome the challenges of society with confidence. "Behind every success, there are a lot of challenges involved. You can overcome these only through confidence,” he further said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment, unanimously struck down part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalised gay sex, saying that it violated the constitutional right to equality and dignity. Ever since hundreds of rainbow-happy stories of same-sex couples professing their love for each other have graced the internet and gone viral.

