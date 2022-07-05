Asus India has officially launched the ROG Phone 6 Series today in the country. The ROG Phone 6 Series consists of ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro models. The company will announce the sale date and availability of the ROG Phone 6 Series via its social media platforms soon. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro India Launch Tomorrow.

Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro costs Rs 89,999 for the 18GB + 512GB model. Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Both models come protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Invoke god-like gaming capabilities with the all-new #ROGPhone6, starting at just ₹71,999.✊ Can't wait to get your hands on it and #RuleThemAll? Stay tuned to this space for updates! Know more: https://t.co/K8gZ3nNtf9 pic.twitter.com/e8ox84Fz8Y — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 5, 2022

For optics, both smartphones equip a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and two USB Type-C ports. The ROG Phone 6 Series also comes with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6 and grip press, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer and more.

