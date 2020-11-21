Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Kerala Police will conduct a primary investigation in the alleged audio clip of accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera stated in a press release here that the crime branch will conduct a preliminary investigation in an alleged audio clip of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. The special investigation team of the crime branch will be in charge of the investigation.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had requested the state Jail chief to conduct an investigation on this issue. Jail DGP brought the matter to the notice of DGP and directed the crime branch to conduct a preliminary investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)