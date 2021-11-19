Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Golden Temple was illuminated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday.

Devotees were seen offering prayers at the Gurudwara, where they also lit lamps on this occasion. A display of fireworks also took place at the Gurudwara.

One of the devotees lighting oil lamps said to ANI, "The 552nd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with great reverence for our guru, who gave the world the message of 'Kirat Karo, 'Naam Japo', 'Vand Chako'. In various corners of the country, Sikhs are bowing down to their guru. I extend my wishes to everyone on this occasion."

He also welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws passed in the Parliament last year.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Another devotee added, "I have come to Darbar Sahib all the way from Kolkata, which is around 2,000 kilometres away. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been opened. The repealing of farm laws by the Centre is a bonus. I took part in Deepmala, prayed to god. It feels really good watching these fireworks too."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. (ANI)

