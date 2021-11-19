New Delhi, November 19: The COVID-19 vaccination drive is in full swing across the country. According to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 115 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in the country till Thursday. Currently, the two doses of the vaccines are being given to the adult population in the country, however an article by the Economic Times suggests that the country is contemplating on a possibility to provide a third dose of vaccine to people who are 'immunocompromised' due to some disease or health ailment.

People suffering from certain disorders or diseases tend to experience less effective immune system, hence low levels of immunity. Head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research and a member of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Samiran Panda, told the Economic Times, " In such cases, a third dose of vaccine may be allowed. We are critically examining the rationale for such people receiving an additional dose." COVID-19 Vaccine Update: US FDA Authorises Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters for All Adults.

"There have been scientific discussions on the issue that those who are immunocompromised and are not able to mount an immune response should be allowed to go for the third dose of the vaccine," the report quoted Panda as saying. COVID-19 Vaccination: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Urges Centre to Prioritise Booster Dose to Healthcare Workers.

Several countries have started to offer a booster shot of coronavirus vaccines. On Friday, US FDA authorised the booster shots of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The boosters have been authorised for entire adult population in the country.

