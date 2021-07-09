Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): A goods train derailed on a railway bridge near the Chhattisgarh border while it was travelling from Bilaspur to Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The train accident occurred when one of the coaches fell on the bridge near Nigaura Railway Station near the Chhattisgarh border.

Rail traffic movement remains unaffected.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

