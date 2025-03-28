New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking at the Times Now Summit, addressed questions regarding Modi's governance in its third term and asserted that there has been no dilution in governance since 2014.

"From 2014, the programmes and schemes launched in June 2015, followed by their saturation in 2019, reflect improving governance. GDP figures back this up," he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

Puri dismissed concerns over the BJP securing 303 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections instead of a higher 330-340, stating it has not impacted governance.

Highlighting post-2014 state election successes, Puri said, "After 2014, we saw results in Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, and soon West Bengal."

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

He criticised the West Bengal government, citing Home Minister Amit Shah's recent parliamentary statement.

"Honourable Amit Shah said 450 kilometres of the border remain unfenced despite repeated letters to the state. Infiltrators enter from there and get Aadhaar cards, and then they question us. Like the Kejriwal government in Delhi, this government in West Bengal will be booted out," Puri remarked.

In Haryana, Puri recalled countering sceptics, including senior journalists, who predicted a Jat consolidation.

"I said we'd get 45-plus seats, and we did," he noted. Regarding Delhi, he acknowledged the Aam Aadmi Party's freebie schemes but added, "People value good governance over freebies, and that's driving the trend I'm talking about."

Hardeep Puri, speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised his dedication and focus on all-around development.

"I am not aware of any other interest he has. Look at his track record--what he did for Gujarat as Chief Minister and what he has done as Prime Minister. The number of hours he works puts some younger people to shame," he said.

Hardeep Puri highlighted Modi's leadership, stating that the goal is to make India the third-largest economy, with potential to rise to the second or first position in the coming years.

"When we said we'd be the third-largest economy, the timeline wasn't wrong. Economists questioned it, but even at $2 trillion, our economic growth, including the external sector, shows strength to navigate challenges," he added.

He noted that while success is not guaranteed, all indications suggest India is on track to achieve an $8-10 trillion economy within the projected timeframe.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri further said, "We win elections because of the Prime Minister, everyone's support, inclusive development, and Central schemes. The economy has grown from $2.2 trillion to $4.4 trillion, with a resolution to reach $7 trillion for a developed India," Puri said.

He emphasised that people recognise this progress and prefer development over freebies. "People are wise; they want more facilities, not just freebies," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)