New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday took a dig at the opposition parties who have raised questions regarding not having Question Hour during the monsoon session of parliament and said they had discussions on the issue with political parties and everyone agreed to the proposal except for TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

"Opposition parties are raising questions regarding question hour and zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and I had spoken to every party regarding this and except for TMC's Derek O'Brien, everyone agreed (to scrap question hour)," Joshi said

The minister said that the government is ready for discussions on every issue and they have suggested to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes.

"They will take the final decision. The government is ready to have discussions on every issue. We have also requested the Speaker to take unstarred questions," he said.

There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session which is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on September 14 and conclude on October 1. (ANI)

