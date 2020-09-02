Bengaluru, September 2: Metro rail services will begin in Bengaluru in a phased manner from September 7. Metro trains will resume operations from 8 am to 11 am and from 4.30 pm-7.30 pm. The frequency of trains will be five minutes. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said that from September 11, trains would operate from 7 am to 9 pm.

According to a report published in The Times of India, metro services will begin its operations on Purple line from September 7, while on the green line, metro services will start from September 9. During non-peak hours, the metro frequency will be 10 minutes. Metro Train Resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri Issues SOP For Metro Operations, Here Are Important Guidelines For Passengers.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for metro train operations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. As per the SOP, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel by metro trains and wearing a face mask will be mandatory. Unlock 4 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Metro Rail, Open Air Theatres, Religious Congregations Allowed, Schools to Remain Shut; Check Full List.

Reading out important guidelines from the SOP, Hardeep Singh Puri said: "Adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding while ensuring social distancing. Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing."

Entry and exit gates at containment zones will remain closed. Under its Unlock 4 guidelines, the Centre has allowed resumption of metro train services in a phased manner from September 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).