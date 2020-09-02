Nainital, September 2: For the first time, the king cobra was sighted in the Himalayas at an altitude of around over 2,100 metres in Mukhteshwar Area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The place is around 2,170 meters about the sea level. The video of king Cobra at this altitude have also surfaced and is now doing rounds on social media. West Bengal Forest Guard Poses With King Cobra, Wraps Venomous Snake Round His Neck; Watch Video.

Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research), told news agency ANI, "It is probably the highest place (around 2,170 meters) in the world where king cobra has been seen." According to a report of the Uttarakhand forest department's research wing, the king cobra or the Ophiophagus Hannah can be found from 400 metres in Terai to 2,400 metres in the hills. White Cobra Rescued From Coimbatore and Released in Madukkarai Forest, See Pics of The Rare Snake.

Video of King Cobra:

#WATCH King cobra sighted at Mukteshwar, Nainital in Uttarakhand. "It is probably the highest place (around 2,170 meters) in the world where king cobra has been seen," says Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research). pic.twitter.com/QCR4YRDpkB — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

A wide variation in habitat for a cold-blooded or ectothermic species was "unusual" and demands a scientific investigation, reported The Times of India citing the report by Uttarakhand forest department's research wing. Generally, cold-blooded reptiles are found in warmer places as they need external heat for thermoregulation.

Some scientists also believed that global warming might have led cold-blooded reptiles like king cobra to settle at heights. Some also believed that as many people have settled in the upper heights of Nainital, more garbage is created, which attract rats. So these reptiles get their prey easily.

