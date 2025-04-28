New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Monday visited the slums of Shahbad Dairy area in Rohini's Sector-17, which were affected by a fire.

According to an official statement, he met the victims and expressed his condolences. Indraj assured the victims that the government stands with them and will provide all possible assistance.

Ravinder Indraj stated that proper arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured. The SDM and other concerned officials have coordinated relief efforts on-site. Mobile toilets, medical aid, and food supplies are being made available at the location, the statement added.

Displaced families are being relocated to temporary shelters established in nearby schools, where all their needs are being met.

Ravinder Indraj further said that he is personally monitoring the situation closely and ensuring that all affected families receive timely assistance and rehabilitation.

The Delhi government and our esteemed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, stand firmly with every affected family in this difficult time.

Earlier today, two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini, in the national capital.

The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the site, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.

"We received a call at 11:55 am. As soon as we received the call, our ADO, AK Sharma, and four to five fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles were unable to reach the site. Given the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed at the scene. Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, said.

Mitthu, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Rohini, expressed his ordeal after his son lost his life in a fire incident at their home.

"My son was 4 years old. I went to work with my wife this morning. I received a call around 3 PM stating that our jhuggi had burned down. I could not find my son when I arrived. Later, I found that he had been completely burnt," Mitthu told ANI.

Authorities have not yet ascertained the exact cause of the fire. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

