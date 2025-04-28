Mumbai, April 28: The Padma Awards, the civilian honours, were conferred in the National capital on Monday. Luminaries from Hindi cinema including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, singer Arijit Singh and the late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas were honoured at the ceremony. While Shekhar Kapur was honoured with a Padma Bhushan by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Arijit received a Padma Shri. Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously, his wife received the honour on his behalf.

Back in January, this year, Shekhar had expressed his gratitude on receiving the honour. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are. #JaiHind”. Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu for Contributions to Cinema and Sports (Watch Video).

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, and classical dancer Shobhana were also awarded the Padma Bhushan. Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India, and Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award for the country. The ceremony was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The ceremony honored personalities across various fields, with the entertainment industry taking center stage as several of its stalwarts were recognised for their lasting contributions. Sushil Kumar Modi Conferred With Padma Bhushan Posthumously, His Wife Jessie Sushil Modi Receives the Award From President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan in the field of Art on Shri Pankaj Keshubhai Udhas (Posthumous). He was a versatile singer and he added to the popularity of ghazals. His influence spread across different segments of music lovers. He was also deeply committed… pic.twitter.com/VbNJL9J7Yk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025

#WATCH | Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of Art. His wife Farida Pankaj Udhas receives the award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Video Source: President of India/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/KRXc10wL29 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Shri Shekhar Kapur. He is a visionary filmmaker whose work spans Indian and International cinema. From redefining Indian cinema with Bandit Queen to earning global acclaim with Elizabeth, he has… pic.twitter.com/c6RkqZrMFK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025

#PadmaAwards2025💫 President #DroupadiMurmu presents the #PadmaBhushan award to Shekhar Kapur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur), a renowned film director, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to the field of Art. Known for… pic.twitter.com/rrSqMRX1Og — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 28, 2025

