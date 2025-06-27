Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the present state government is working to fill up the vacant posts. He also said, the government is opening special coaching centres for students.

CM Saha said this while addressing an event- distribution of offers of appointment under Education (School) and Health and Family Welfare departments at Muktadhara Auditorium today.

"222 appointment letters were given. We have appointed them through transparency and in the coming days also we will do this. Due to their hard work, they made success. After joining the work, they must give concentration on state and central government schemes and how to implement them so that people would be benefited. We must work for the people," he said.

CM Saha, who is also the Education and Health Minister of the state, said that so far 19,484 jobs were provided, including die-in-harness.

"If anyone gets a job, this is a happy moment for a family. We can understand how a job or employment is necessary for a family. The present state government is working to fill up the vacancy. We must listen to public grievances and have to solve them. We are also trying to create new employment opportunities. Over 5,700 jobs have been given through outsourcing. In the 2024-25 financial year, under National Career Service, around 305 persons got jobs," he said.

Saha also said that the unemployment rate has significantly declined, from 10 per cent in 2018-2019 to 1.7 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year.

"This signifies we are on the right track and we are fulfilling the promises of providing employment. PM Modi has always said government servants need proper training and you, the newly recruited, will also undergo training for capacity building. In 2022, PM Modi declared Viksit Bharat by 2047. Tripura is the only state where the E-office started from the Cabinet to the Panchayat level in a very short time. Now all files are being digitised, and for that, it will be maintained properly and can be stored in a proper way," said Saha.

He said that the government has done many more things for Education, starting from the implementation of the National Education Policy, the NCERT curriculum was started, Super 30 was introduced for the betterment of education and students.

"We have decided to open coaching centres in every sub-division on science and English. Some bindings are there. More new general degree colleges are being opened, competitive exam centres are also being opened," he added.

Education Special Secretary Raval Hamendra Kumar, Director Secondary and Elementary N.C. Sharma, in-charge Director Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Anjan Das, Director of Health Services Tapan Majumder, Additional Secretary Health Rajib Datta were also present. (ANI)

