New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Central government has approved Rs 507.37 crore for a national project for strengthening community-based Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) initiatives in Panchayati Raj institutions for 20 states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

A High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah granted the approval for the project outlay, which will cover 81 disaster-prone districts of 20 states and will additionally develop 20 Gram Panchayats focused on major hazards as replicable models for local DRR. The programme will complement the efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as well as the states in PRI empowerment initiatives in DRR.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, Fishermen Warned Against Venturing Into Sea.

Out of the total approved project outlay of Rs 507.37 crore, Rs 273.38 crore will be the central share under NDMF, with states contributing commensurate shares of Rs 30.37 crore. Additionally, Rs 151.47 crore will be met from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj with a commensurate state share of Rs 52.15 crore.

The activities involved under the project include institutional strengthening and policy integration in DRR development planning by PRIs, capacity building and awareness generation for SDMAs, DDMAs and PRI members through IEC and fostering collaboration for effective coordination for local disaster mitigation. This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds ‘Vibrant Welcome’ in Addis Ababa, Thanks Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali’s Special Gesture of Welcoming Him at Airport (See Pics and Video).

During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government released Rs 16,118.00 crore to 28 states under SDRF and Rs 2854.18 crore to 18 states under NDRF. Additionally, the Central government has released Rs 5273.60 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 1423.06 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 14 states. The initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The National Disaster Mitigation Fund was launched in 2021 to arm society to withstand any disaster, and today the initiative was extended to the Panchayat level, said the MHA, adding the Modi government remains resolutely committed to empowering states and Union Territories to face any calamity with confidence. This initiative aims at integrating DRR practices into the governance structure through a bottom-up approach to disaster management. The MHA further said it is providing all necessary support to states and UTs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)