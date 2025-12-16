Chennai, Dec 16: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district and at one or two locations in Tenkasi district, even as parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms. In its bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said changes in the speed and direction of easterly winds are expected to trigger rainfall activity across several parts of the region.

As a result, isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning during the day. The department has specifically warned of the possibility of heavy rain at one or two locations in the ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. The forecast indicates that similar weather conditions are likely to continue over the next few days. On Wednesday, Thursday and December 22, parts of southern and northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Weather Forecast Today, December 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

However, between December 19th and 21, the department has predicted predominantly dry weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. With regard to temperatures, it said there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, from December 18 to 20, the minimum temperatures in some parts of Tamil Nadu may dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal levels, bringing relatively cooler night-time conditions. For Chennai and its suburban areas, the forecast for the day indicates a partly cloudy sky. Moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at a few locations within the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre has issued a strong warning for coastal regions. Squally winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kmph, gusting intermittently up to 55 kmph, are likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Kumari Sea region. In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas till Friday. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Puts Piyush Goyal in Charge of Tamil Nadu, Baijayant Panda in Charge of Assam Ahead of 2026 Polls.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable regions, especially in hilly and coastal areas, to remain cautious and follow official advisories closely.

