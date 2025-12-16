Addis Ababa, Dec 16: Members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Addis Ababa on Tuesday accompanied with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali. In a unique gesture, Abiy Ahmed Ali - who in 2019 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive initiative" to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea - drove PM Modi to the hotel from the airport. On the way, he took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship park, which sources said was not in the original itinerary. At the hotel, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community who had been waiting for long to catch a glimpse of the Indian PM.

They carried Indian flags in their hands and chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while presenting flowers to PM Modi. PM Modi and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali witnessed cultural performances and took photographs with the gathering. A group of artists sang 'Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela' song from Bollywood Movie 'Veer Zaara' as they welcomed PM Modi at the hotel. Sharing a video of the artists singing Hindi song on Instagram, PM Modi wrote, "A vibrant welcome in Addis Ababa! Indian songs and music are indeed very popular here." Earlier, Abiy Ahmed Ali welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he arrived for his two-day State visit to Ethiopia. Upon arrival in Ethiopia, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to engaging with Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen ties in various sectors. PM Narendra Modi Concludes Landmark Jordan Visit, Emplanes for Ethiopia.

A Vibrant Welcome in Addis Ababa, Says PM Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

"Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas," PM Modi posted on X. The visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and underscores the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations. Both leaders also engaged in an informal conversation at the airport."At Addis Ababa airport, took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The ceremony beautifully highlights Ethiopia’s rich heritage," PM Modi posted on X.

India and Ethiopia Share Deep Civilisational Ties, Says PM Narendra Modi

Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the… pic.twitter.com/VmItBETPKo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

During the visit, PM Modi will hold comprehensive discussions with Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral ties, including political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment, and people-to-people relations. As partners in the Global South, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation for mutual benefit. PM Modi will also be meeting members of the Indian diaspora and address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. This is the first visit to Ethiopia by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011 and Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags in honour of PM Modi.

Ethiopia is considered an important and trusted partner for India in Africa and the Global South, and the visit is expected to further elevate bilateral engagement. In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Addis Ababa as the headquarters of the African Union, noting that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. He said he looks forward to detailed discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meeting members of the Indian diaspora, and addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. PM Narendra Modi Embarks on 3-Nation Visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman (See Pic).

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been a prominent participant in previous editions of the Voice of Global South summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects India’s continued commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening its partnership with Africa. PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia after concluding his two-day visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, addressed India-Jordan Business Forum and visited Jordan Museum on Tuesday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).