New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The government has extended the suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings under the insolvency law for another three months, a senior official said on Thursday.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the corporate affairs ministry decided to suspend initiation of fresh proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for six months starting from March 25.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim’s Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker’s Arrest.

The nationwide lockdown came into force on March 25.

The six-month period was to end on Thursday.

Also Read | Advocate Babar Qadri Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Hawal Area of Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The official told PTI that the period has been extended by three months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)