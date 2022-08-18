New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The government has sanctioned 13 projects pertaining to geo-mapping, sewerage management and wetland conservation among others at an estimated cost of around Rs 818 crore.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised the 44th meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday under the chairmanship of G Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

In the meeting, 13 projects pertaining to geo-mapping in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi, sewerage management in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, riverfront development works in Uttarakhand, wetland conservation, Arth Ganga and refurbishment of gates of Belia Circular Canal in Kolkata were approved. The estimated cost of these projects is around Rs 818 crore.

For scientific geo-mapping of river Ganga and its tributaries, three projects were approved.

These include 'Fluvial Geomorphology mapping of Hindon River Basin' by NEER. Hindon river is a second-level tributary of the Ganga. The mapping of point sources of pollution as well as fluvial geomorphological changes brought about by anthropogenic activity or natural factors will aid in tributary river rejuvenation and bring about a bottom-up approach for maintaining the health of the main river systems.

The prime objectives of this project are delineation of fluvial geomorphological features along the Hindon river basin, identification of decadal changes in fluvial geomorphological, delineation of stream network and suitable recharge zones, delineation of point sources of pollutant input close to the confluence of the Hindon river analysis and geographic information system, architectural interventions on Sustainable River Embankment Strategies and identifying potential zones for ghat development.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 16.4 lakhs. A similar proposal for Dehradun - 'Geo-Ganga: Space-based mapping & Monitoring of Ganga River' using UAV/Survey and remote sensing techniques costing Rs 5.4 crore was also given the go-ahead. This project will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.

Another project for provision of services for acquisition, processing and delivery of high resolution images, thematic layer of drain, sand mining, illegal dumping, encroachment in riverbed, land use or land cover map using airborne light detection and ranging and optical sensor was approved.

This will be done in the NCT Delhi and parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh and Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, at a cost of about Rs 12.65 crore.

For sewerage management in the Ganga basin, five projects were approved.

These include sewage treatment plants (STP) and interception and diversion (I&D) works in Supaul Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 57.09 crore involving the development of three STPs.

The ministry said a project for Mathura on river Yamuna was also sanctioned costing around Rs 282 crore involving the construction of a new 60 MLD STP, four I&D structures and I&D network laying of 1.97 km etc.

One project in Uttarakhand, including interception and diversion, STP works for Muni Ki Reti, Neelkanth Mahadev, Jonk Swargashram at Rishikesh was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 91 crore.

Another sewerage management project for construction of a new 65 MLD STP at Garden Reach in Kolkata was also approved by at an estimated cost of Rs 275.07 crore.

Other works in this project include upgradation or repair of eight SPS, civil and E&M work, construction or repair of approach road to the STP etc.

For riverfront development, two projects for Badrinath in Uttarakhand were approved at a cost of Rs 27.57 crore.

A project on "Capacity Building Programme for Leveraging of Community Resources and Appropriate Local Resources Based on Technology to Adopt Arth Ganga Model" by HESCO, Dehradun, was also approved at an estimated cost of Rs 5.20 crore.

