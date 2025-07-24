New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The government will come up with norms for 27 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by the end of August, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the higher 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in 2023.

"India has already achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending. In Brazil, the ethanol blend in gasoline is 27 per cent," Gadari said while addressing an event here.

Currently, automobile engines can run on E20 with minor modifications in engines for corrosion, etc.

"Presently, India does not have standard norms for the E27 fuel...the norms for E27 will be finalised before August end," the road transport and highways minister said.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs.

“We import fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore, which is also causing pollution... so diversifying agriculture towards the energy and power sector is the need of the hour,” he said.

Gadkari said 11 automobile companies have manufactured vehicles which run on flex-fuel engines. "India is food surplus and there is a need to protect the interests of farmers," he added.

Use of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other agri produce, will help India — the world's third largest oil consumer — bring down its reliance on overseas shipments.

The target of achieving an average 10 per cent blending was achieved in June 2022, much ahead of the target date of November 2022.

